UTA Police seeks to build camaraderie with the community through new program

UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said being accessible and working within all areas of campus is what UTA Police has always tried to do.
But a designated program like the Neighborhood Police Officer program, which was established this summer, is a new venture for the department.
Through the program, officers are assigned to patrol a residential hall or university apartment to increase connections, collaboration and communication between the police department and the community.
The community-based policing initiative promotes engagement and problem solving within UTA’s housing areas, according to the UTA Police website.
Neighborhood police officers are involved with crime prevention efforts and provide a direct source of assistance for law enforcement and non-law enforcement issues, according to the website.
Officers also have an increased involvement in their assigned housing areas, events and activities.
“We’re continuously evaluating, ‘How are we reconnecting with our community?’” McCord said. “We looked at [the program] as a viable opportunity to enhance that connectivity.”
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, strong relationships of mutual trust between police agencies and the communities they serve are important for maintaining public safety and effective policing.
Police rely on community members’ cooperation to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods, and to work together to form solutions for crime and disorder.
UTA Police officer Gregory Finney said the program does not just focus on crime but also on establishing a camaraderie.
“We’re here here to help you in any capacity that we can within our power to do so,” he said.
Finney is assigned to Centennial Court and speaks with the management about what officers can do to help provide a safe community.
Neighborhood police officers talk with housing directors and assistants intermittently.
They attend meetings, make crime prevention visits and relay information to their supervisors on how to make the program better, Finney said.
UTA Police officer John Newcomb, who is assigned to The Heights on Pecan, said the program allows officers to get involved with and get to know the communities they’re serving.
While adapting to online meetings, he said his community has covered mental health concerns, lighting concerns and safety on doors.
“It’s been very informative for me to learn about what my community actually needs,” Newcomb said.
