This is a crime wrapup from March 12 to April 6.
Criminal Mischief
A UTA police officer found a door with a damaged handle at the Heights on Pecan apartment complex Saturday, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email. The damage was estimated to value $500.
According to the UTA crime log, the case was suspended.
Criminal mischief that causes damage valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A female student reported the theft of clothing items including leggings, a shirt and undergarments that were left in a hallway at Kalpana Chawla Hall on March 29. The clothing items were valued at $134, McCord said.
According to the UTA crime log, the case is listed as active.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Display of fictitious license plate
A UTA police officer discovered a male nonstudent driver was in possession of a fictitious temporary license plate during a traffic stop March 24, McCord said. The incident is under investigation.
The displaying of a fictitious license plate is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $200, unless it’s proved the offender knowingly altered the plate, in which case it’s considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Transportation Code.
Assault
Officers responded to a disturbance March 21 after it was reported that an unaffiliated female struck her unaffiliated boyfriend in the face during an argument, McCord said. The female was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident.
Assault is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a jail sentence not exceeding one year, a fine of up to $4,000 or both.
Criminal Trespass
Officers made contact with a former resident on March 13 who gained access to an apartment he previously vacated, McCord said. The unaffiliated male was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail without incident.
Criminal trespass of a habitation is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
Harassment
A female student reported ongoing and unwanted contact March 12 from an unaffiliated male, McCord said. The incident is under investigation.
Harassment is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.