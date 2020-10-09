This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7.
Credit/Debit card abuse
A male staff member reported two attempted charges on his university-issued procurement card totaling $3,700 on Oct. 2, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The bank declined both charges.
The case is active, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card or debit card abuse is a state jail felony punishable by a jail term between 180 days and two years, a fine not to exceed $10,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Credit/ Debit card abuse
A female staff member reported an unauthorized charge on her university-issued procurement card totaling about $750 on Tuesday, McCord said.
The case is active, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card or debit card abuse is a state jail felony punishable by confinement for a period from 180 days to two years, a fine not to exceed $10,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Criminal Mischief
A male faculty member reported damage to a Dremel blade in a lab at Woolf Hall on Tuesday. The blade was valued at $4, McCord said.
The case is active, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief that causes damage valued under $100 is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $500.
Evading arrest or detention with vehicle
A UTA police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for multiple traffic offenses near the 800 block of West Abram Street on Wednesday. The motorcycle fled without stopping for the officer, McCord said.
The case is active, according to the UTA crime log.
Evading arrest with a vehicle is considered a state jail felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a jail sentence between 180 days and two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both.
