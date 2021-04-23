This is a crime wrapup from April 16 to April 21.
Credit card abuse
On April 16, on the 500 block of South Nedderman Drive, a female faculty member reported an attempted fraudulent charge on her university company card, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The charge was not authorized and there was no financial loss, he said.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.
Possession of alcohol by a minor
On April 18, on the 800 block of South Oak Street, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the underage student driver in possession of alcohol, McCord said. The alcohol belonged to another student over 21, and the driver was released.
Possession of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor. Violators may be punished by a fine up to $500.
Forgery
On April 20, on the 200 block of West Main Street, a female staff member reported 3 fraudulent checks made in the university’s name, McCord said. The university did not suffer a financial loss.
Forgery with a check is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.
Harassment
On April 21, on the 700 block of West Mitchell Street, a male former student reported harassing communications from family members, McCord said.
This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Harassment is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.