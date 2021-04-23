crime
This is a crime wrapup from April 16 to April 21.

Credit card abuse

On April 16, on the 500 block of South Nedderman Drive, a female faculty member reported an attempted fraudulent charge on her university company card, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.

The charge was not authorized and there was no financial loss, he said.

Credit card abuse is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.

Possession of alcohol by a minor

On April 18, on the 800 block of South Oak Street, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the underage student driver in possession of alcohol, McCord said. The alcohol belonged to another student over 21, and the driver was released.

Possession of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor. Violators may be punished by a fine up to $500.

Forgery

On April 20, on the 200 block of West Main Street, a female staff member reported 3 fraudulent checks made in the university’s name, McCord said. The university did not suffer a financial loss.

Forgery with a check is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.

Harassment

On April 21, on the 700 block of West Mitchell Street, a male former student reported harassing communications from family members, McCord said.

This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.

Harassment is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.

