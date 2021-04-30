This is a crime wrapup from April 22 to April 28.
Graffiti
On April 22, on the 500 block of South Yates Street, a student reported graffiti on the stalls of the men’s restroom, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The estimated damage was between $100 and $750, according to the UTA crime log.
Graffiti is a class B misdemeanor when the loss is more than $100 but less than $750. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
On April 22, on the 900 block of West Greek Row, a male student reported a stolen package, McCord said.
The estimated loss was between $100 and $750, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of more than $100 but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
On April 22, on the 400 block of Summit Avenue, a female student reported the theft of her bicycle, McCord said.
The estimated value of the bike is $500.
Theft of more than $100 but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
On April 26, on the 200 block of West Second Street, a male staff member reported the theft of a bollard valued at $1,500, McCord said.
Theft is a class A misdemeanor when the value of the property stolen is between $750 and $2,500. A class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
Theft
On April 27, on the 500 block of South Center Street, a male student reported a stolen package, McCord said.
This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of more than $100 but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
