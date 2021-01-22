UTA Police reminds community to be aware of phishing, scams as spring semester begins

UTA experienced a phishing attack on Jan. 14. The Office of Information Technology sent a warning to students about a specific email and urged them to report any other suspicious communications.
Multiple types of scams occur at UTA, according to the UTA Police Department’s website. The majority of scams that the department deals with attempt to convince the victim that they have outstanding debts and demand payment, often through transferable means, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord.
While McCord didn’t have specific information about scams affecting UTA students this year, last year multiple students lost money to scammers. The department’s crime prevention website has information about COVID-19, IRS, financial aid, internet and other types of scams.
“Legitimate organizations are not going to ask for payment through gift cards or other similar forms of transferable payment,” McCord said.
COVID-19 scams aim to swindle community members who are concerned about the pandemic. Be wary of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization, and don’t trust offers for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Some scammers claim to be from the IRS and state that the victim has unpaid taxes. Verify any phone calls that appear to be from the IRS with your local IRS office.
Scammers may also impersonate other institutions, such as immigration or university officials, and claim a student has unpaid fees.
Internet scams involve scammers obtaining private videos or photos of a victim, then threatening to expose the victim unless payment is given.
Always review the information you receive and verify that messages are coming from a valid UTA address. Do not reply directly to emails that seem suspicious. First, call and inform the sender you have received the message.
Common sense and good judgement can help you decide what is legitimate and what is a scam. Watch for grammatical and spelling mistakes.
“There are a lot of different types of scams that are out there, and we try to make the community aware of those that we come into contact with,” McCord said.
