UTA Police move Community Satisfaction Survey to spring to gain more feedback

The UTA Police Department has moved the annual campus population survey from the fall semester to the spring in an effort to garner more in-depth responses, especially from students.
The Community Satisfaction Survey helps the department see what is working and how they can improve, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said. The change of date was determined so students could have two full semesters to develop an understanding of the campus before submitting feedback.
“We felt moving it to the spring semester would give more of the student body an opportunity to experience campus life and maybe have experience with our staff,” McCord said.
The survey is designed to take input from the community on multiple aspects of the department’s efforts and use the responses to improve police services for the UTA community, McCord said. The department is still seeking feedback from the community.
“Ultimately, we’re just looking for as much of a response as we can from our community to help give us that insight and make our service to the community better,” McCord said.
The survey is available here and is open for anyone to take until May 14.
