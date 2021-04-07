UTA Police look back over year of uncertainty, camaraderie

From sanitizing squad cars to coordinating police work remotely, the pandemic brought trials, challenges and successes to the UTA Police Department throughout the last year.
While the department did not make many operational changes to accommodate for the crisis, officers have made some modifications to their work, including COVID-19 protocols.
With fewer people on campus, a lower number of crimes and incidents have been reported, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.
But officers have had to make changes in their work to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
The department prescreens all employees at the beginning of the day, and officers have been able to interact with residents while still following COVID-19 guidelines, McCord said.
UTA Police Sgt. Thomas Savage said the biggest change for the department concerned safety.
“Because we may interact with every single person on campus, we want to keep ourselves safe, but we also have an obligation to keep them safe as well,” Savage said.
Some of these changes have included briefings via Microsoft Teams, taking temperatures every day and decontaminating vehicles, he said.
Another big change has been the department’s inability to host or participate in community engagement activities. The department had to make several changes to the annual National Night Out event due to the pandemic.
Change has been difficult for some department employees because they’ve had to conduct work from afar yet still stay connected, McCord said.
“The obstacles we’ve had to overcome through the pandemic have been stressful on folks, and so that’s made it a priority for us to stay connected with our employees,” McCord said.
Assistant Chief Jay Tillerson said the department has good relationships with the community, but the pandemic has made it challenging to maintain those relationships from a distance.
Throughout the pandemic, especially in the early stages, there was a lot of uncertainty all across the community, including within the police department. As leaders, McCord and Tillerson made a concerted effort to pass along information and communicate internally to make sure everyone was on the same page.
Morale has remained steady, McCord said. In the early stages there was a lot of uncertainty, but the department took steps to address it.
“As much as it separated us, [the pandemic] also brought us closer as a team,” Tillerson said.
When members of the department fell ill, other department employees came together to help, he said.
“We set up food trains and wagons, made meals and delivered them and made sure that everyone was taken care of,” Tillerson said.
He said he thinks they’ve learned different ways to connect, both to employees and the community, as well as how to keep everyone motivated and focused on working together while still showing care.
“We serve a community, and we’re part of the community, and in many respects we have our own community within the police department,” he said.
Tillerson said he believes this past year has shown the dedication officers have to the community and the university. Alongside facilities management staff, the police department officers were primarily the only employees on campus every day of the week.
While the vast majority of operations at the UTA Police Department are back to normal with everyone back in the office, the department is especially looking forward to getting back to pre-COVID level of engagement with the community, McCord said.
“It’s something that, to be honest, is one of the fun elements of working on this campus,” he said.
