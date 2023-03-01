UTA Police hosts meet-and-greet to improve student relations

The UTA Police Department hosted a meet-and-greet at the Centennial Court apartment complex Wednesday, looking to improve relations with students and create further trust within the community.
Organized by the department’s Neighborhood Police Officer Program, the event aims to introduce apartment residents to the police officers assigned to Centennial Court and to put a face to the uniform, said UTA Police Officer Gregory Finney.
Students attending the event were greeted with several snacks and beverages, and had the chance to sit down with the officers and any questions they may have.
Finney said the NPO program began in 2018 as a way for officers to get out with the community. It intends to give students familiar faces they can recognize across campus.
There are 13 different sections on campus dedicated to the NPO program listed on the UTA Police Department website, having one to two officers covering the given area.
“In order for the community to understand what policing is all about, you have to immerse yourself into the community,” Finney said. “Then you’ve gotta ask questions. You’ve got to be friends with the students.”
Finney said he has seen great progress in UTA police-student relations over the past few years due to the NPO program.
Navneeth Krishna, computer science graduate student, moved to Centennial Court in 2022 and said at the event he feels safe around the area.
“I don’t see suspicious activity,” Krishna said. “Probably it’s only because the police keep patrolling. I’ve seen, many times, police officers come around and make sure it’s safe.”
If it wasn't for events like these, he said he wouldn’t know who the police officers are, what they do, how they operate, or what officer is responsible for his area. “The meet and greet sessions, they give us an opportunity to connect to them in a personal level,” Krishna said.
