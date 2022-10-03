UTA Police hosts annual National Night Out on Oct. 4

The UTA Police Department will host its 39th annual National Night Out on Oct. 4 at Brazos Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign organized by the National Association of Town Watch to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
The police department’s National Night Out event has been nationally recognized by the National Association of Town Watch for the past 10 years, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The event will include free food, activities, information tables and approximately 30 prize giveaways, including a 50-inch TV, McCord said.
Attendees can also donate canned food to the Maverick Pantry for an extra ticket in prize drawings.
Last year’s event gathered approximately 3,000 attendees, and McCord said he is expecting another high turnout.
“We encourage everyone to attend a fun event that will help all of us learn how we can work together to make our campus safe,” he said.
