This is a crime wrapup from April 14 to April 20.
No crime was reported for six days.
Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
A UTA police officer made contact with two female students in a parked car at the Park South parking garage April 13. The occupants possessed marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email. The incident is under investigation.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.