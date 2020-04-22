crime (copy)

This is a crime wrapup from April 14 to April 20.

No crime was reported for six days.

Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

A UTA police officer made contact with two female students in a parked car at the Park South parking garage April 13. The occupants possessed marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email. The incident is under investigation.

Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.

Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.

@colby_farr

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments