UTA Police Department wins national award for its 2020 National Night Out

The National Association of Town Watch has awarded the UTA Police Department one of two awards for its 2020 National Night Out event.
This is the 9th consecutive year that the UTA Police Department has been awarded for its National Night Out event with a plaque of recognition for their efforts.
National Night Out, put on by the NATW, is a community-building experience meant to foster positive relationships between police and the people they serve.
Normally, the department hosts the event at night and offers many activities, while also providing opportunities for the community to share in the festivities, get to know each other and ask questions. In 2019, the event brought out more than 3,000 community members.
Last year, UTA Police modified its format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a nighttime event like years prior, the 2020 National Night Out occurred during the middle of the day when the campus population was a slightly higher.
“We basically had a walk-through event,” UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.
Folks could grab a goodie bag that had information in it and ask officers questions.
“We had over 500 people stop by, which we felt was a very good turnout and [a] positive sign, especially in light of everything going on with COVID,” McCord said.
In preparation for 2020’s National Night Out, the department talked to a number of its partners across the state and found a lot of agencies had decided not to have any festivities.
Nevertheless, UTA Police chose to go forward with the event.
“We felt like on some level that having some form of event and that interaction with our community was important; it added value to our community,” McCord said.
