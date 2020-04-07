In recent weeks, the UTA Police Department alerted students, faculty and staff about scams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the department had not received reports of COVID-19 scams, they wanted to notify the community in order to reduce the likelihood of victimization, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email.
Scammers may call by phone or send emails claiming to represent the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization, according to UTA Police’s website. Individuals should not trust any offers of a COVID-19 vaccination as there is no such treatment currently available.
Offers to provide tests are most likely false since testing is limited through public health authorities and health care providers, according to the website.
Scam Tip: If someone knocks on your door or approaches you offering COVID-19 testing, then it is most likely a scam. Testing is limited right now through public health agencies and health care providers. Reach out to your health care provider for testing. https://t.co/5zEiq9DdQg pic.twitter.com/HNEp5vbbeD— UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) March 20, 2020
Individuals may pose as health insurers in an attempted scam, asking for personal information, money or something else.
International students recently received a fraudulent email posing as the Office of International Education, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The email requested that international students leave the U.S. by May 1, but it was determined the email’s sender had never been employed at UTA.
Individuals should rely on legitimate sources of information, such as the World Health Organization, FEMA and the CDC, rather than an email, unsolicited phone call or in-person contact, or social media, McCord said.
Potential coronavirus scams can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline by calling (866) 720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.
