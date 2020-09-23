UTA Police Department to release Active Threat training video, Canvas training module

An active threat training video and interactive Canvas training module will be published Sept. 28 by the UTA Police Department, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said.

The training video will be available on the police department’s website and social media with a link to the Canvas module. The training will be available to everyone but is not mandatory.

Viewers will learn how to respond and make choices to protect themselves in an active shooter situation on campus, at a grocery store or a mall, McCord said.

“This [training] is just another way for us to help provide everyone in our community access to help educate themselves on how to respond in these types of situations,” McCord said.

The Canvas training module will include additional information and training videos to explain certain portions and reinforce choices available during threatful situations, he said.

University Advancement and the Office of Information Technology helped produce materials for the training.

Members of the University Advancement multimedia team provided technical expertise with professional videographers to produce the video, in partnership with the police department, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.

OIT converted the video for use in the Canvas module, chief information officer Jeffery Neyland said in an email.

