UTA Police Department to hold annual National Night Out in person at Brazos Park

Jay Tillerson, UTA Police assistant chief, dances during the 36th annual National Night Out on Oct. 1, 2019, at Brazos Park. Tillerson was dancing to "Y.M.C.A." and was given pompoms by the UTA dance team. 

The UTA Police Department will host the annual National Night Out on Oct. 5 at Brazos Park in front of the University Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

National Night Out is a nationwide campaign organized by the National Association of Town Watch to promote police-community relationships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The event will include free food, prizes, activities and demonstrations related to public safety.

Off and on-campus community partners of the UTA Police Department, including Environmental Health and Safety, will also be in attendance to take part in the event and promote public safety.

Last year’s National Night Out consisted of a walk-through event where the department was able to share information with people while practicing social distancing.

This year will be completely different, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord.

“It’ll be a good time and a great opportunity for members of our community to come out and meet our officers, meet our staff and meet our other on-campus and off-campus partners and learn about how we can make our campus safe,” he said.

For the past nine years, UTA has received national recognition from the NATW for its National Night Out events.

