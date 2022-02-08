UTA Police cautions community about on-campus bike thefts

A universitywide MavAlert email was sent out Monday cautioning people about bike thefts and suspects.
UTA Police have noticed an uptick in bike thefts and wanted to share information about suspects to gain the public’s help in locating them and reducing the thefts, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Students can register bicycles with the campus police department and park in high-traffic areas to prevent theft, according to the MavAlert.
When securing bikes to racks, students should position locks high off the ground to prevent lock smashing or prying and always anchor both wheels and frame with a chain or cable.
“While all theft impacts our campus in many ways, these particular thefts impact the students who rely on their bicycle to get around campus and which may be their primary mode of transportation,” McCord said.
If a bike is stolen, students should report the theft to campus police. They recover many unreported stolen bicycles and are unable to return them to their owners, according to the email.
UTA Police have identified persons of interest from bike thefts in recent months and listed their names and photos in the email.
Students are being asked to not approach suspects and report them to UTA Police immediately if spotted.
Students can contact UTA Police to report a crime or emergency on campus by calling 817-272-3003.
