UTA Police arrest suspect for criminal trespass

UTA Police arrested an unidentified male Tuesday evening in front of Ransom Hall on charges of violating a criminal trespass warning, said Jay Tillerson, UTA assistant police chief.
The individual was issued a criminal trespass warning onto campus earlier in the day from a university staff member, which prevented him from entering the university without permission.
He later returned to campus and was confronted by officers. After facing active resistance from the individual, they deployed a taser.
Following procedure, medics from the Arlington Fire Department evaluated the individual after he was tased. He spit on officers as he was loaded into the ambulance at 5:55 p.m., and a spit hood was put over his head to protect the officers.
After medics evaluated the individual, officers drove him off campus in a police car around 6:11 p.m.
The individual might face additional charges while investigations continue, Tillerson said.
Violating a criminal trespass is a class B misdemeanor if the offender had not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, which is punishable by a fine up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
If the offender has been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.