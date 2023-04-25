 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UTA Police arrest suspect for criminal trespass

UTA Police arrest suspect for criminal trespass

UTA Police officers hold down an unidentified male during an altercation April 25 outside Ransom Hall. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. as cop cars surrounded the individual. 

UTA Police arrested an unidentified male Tuesday evening in front of Ransom Hall on charges of violating a criminal trespass warning, said Jay Tillerson, UTA assistant police chief.

The individual was issued a criminal trespass warning onto campus earlier in the day from a university staff member, which prevented him from entering the university without permission.

UTA Police arrest suspect for criminal trespass

UTA Police officers walk an unidentified male to the ambulance during an altercation April 25 outside Ransom Hall. The male had been tased, resulting in an ambulance's arrival. 

He later returned to campus and was confronted by officers. After facing active resistance from the individual, they deployed a taser.

Following procedure, medics from the Arlington Fire Department evaluated the individual after he was tased. He spit on officers as he was loaded into the ambulance at 5:55 p.m., and a spit hood was put over his head to protect the officers.

UTA Police arrest suspect for criminal trespass

UTA Police officers hold down an unidentified male in an ambulance during an altercation April 25 outside Ransom Hall. The male was arrested on charges of violating a criminal trespass warning. 

After medics evaluated the individual, officers drove him off campus in a police car around 6:11 p.m.

The individual might face additional charges while investigations continue, Tillerson said.

UTA Police arrest suspect for criminal trespass

UTA Police officers talk during an altercation April 25 outside Ransom Hall. The male was taken away in a UTA Police car after 6 p.m.

Violating a criminal trespass is a class B misdemeanor if the offender had not been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, which is punishable by a fine up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.

If the offender has been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.

@Shawlings601

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments