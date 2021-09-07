UTA plans to return to primarily in-person instruction no later than Sept. 20

UTA announced Tuesday that it will begin pivoting to primarily in-person instruction no later than Sept. 20, according to a campuswide email from interim President Teik Lim.
The university announced it would reduce classroom density until Sept. 8, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. UTA made the decision to return to in-person classes after consulting with health experts about the latest COVID-19 information and reviewing campus COVID-19 testing data.
Individual instructors will need to inform students if their classes will return to in-person before Sept. 20.
The university previously announced Aug. 13, that faculty, staff and students coming to campus must provide a negative COVID-19 test by Sept. 8. UTA has reported a positivity rate of roughly 1%, since testing began, according to the email.
Contact tracing efforts haven't identified any classroom transmission, and the majority of known-positive cases have been asymptomatic or mild illness, according to the email.
“The health, safety and well-being of our campus community remains our top priority and is of utmost importance,” Lim stated in the email.
@MandyHuynh12
