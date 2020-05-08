UTA plans to conduct in-person instruction in the fall as it prepares to bring faculty, staff and students back to campus, according to a university email sent Friday.
Planning for campus housing, research and events has also begun, according to the email. The return to campus will happen as a phased approach while observing health and safety guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“We look forward to being able to offer some courses and events in-person and others online,” interim President Teik Lim said in the email. “Health and safety concerns will be of paramount importance in our planning.”
The university’s plans will depend on the ongoing status of COVID-19, according to the email. Detailed plans will be announced at a later date.
Planning how to reopen campus in the fall is an issue that spans across all UT System institutions, Chancellor James Milliken said during Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting.
The elimination of large lecture classes, single room occupancy residence halls, spreading out schedules and isolated testing are some areas universities are looking at when developing their plans, Milliken said.
UTA's Fall Academic and Course Planning Task Force and the Repopulation Planning Team are simultaneously working to plan the reopening of campus, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said.
Administrators, faculty and staff make up subgroups within each task force, Carpenter said.
The Fall Academic and Course Planning Task Force will look at how the university will resume course instruction such as facilities and classroom structures, and accommodations for international students given the state of travel, he said.
The subgroups within that task force will make recommendations by the end of the month so that the team as a whole can evaluate them.
The Repopulation Planning Team will make ongoing assessments and recommendations on workplace environments and what residential life could look like in the fall, among other things, Carpenter said.
News reporter Megan Cardona contributed to this article.
@rocio_mhdz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.