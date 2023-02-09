UTA Planetarium to hold Valentine's Day stargazing event

For those looking for a romantic way to spend Valentine’s Day evening, the UTA Planetarium is putting on a stargazing show Feb. 11 and 14.
The “Romancing the Stars” event will include a catered reception and a guided stargazing experience inside the planetarium dome. There will be two catered shows open to the public, one at 5 p.m. Saturday and one at 5 p.m. Valentine's Day.
A cheaper, non-catered $10 show will take place 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day for the UTA community. Tickets are available at $15 for the general public. For the catered shows, tickets are available for $40. Both tickets are available on the planetarium’s website.
“We're gonna talk about different love stories in the sky,” said McKenna Dowd, UTA Planetarium program coordinator.
Dowd described the two-hour event as romantic stargazing. The first hour is dedicated to a reception with refreshments and appetizers provided by Maverick catering, while the second is in the planetarium dome.
“There will be somebody guiding this experience, kind of talking you through different constellations, planets, the Orion Nebula, Pleiades, you know all different kinds of objects that we’re able to see in the night sky during Valentine's Day weekend,” she said.
The event isn’t limited to just couples, she said. People are welcome to come by themselves or with family or friends.
Located in the Chemistry and Physics Building, UTA’s planetarium is one of the largest in Texas, featuring a 60-foot dome projection surface, a fully digital projection system and advanced software, according to the planetarium website.
Dowd said that visitors should follow typical theater practices. Photos are allowed without flash. If some people experience dizziness in the dome, she suggests closing their eyes for a moment, though dizziness doesn’t usually doesn’t happen.
“I feel like people in an experience looking up at the night sky together and telling stories is something that connects us all,” she said.
@IsalyWolf
