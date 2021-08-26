With another school year underway, Parking and Transportation Services released updates on parking changes around campus.
Due to the construction of the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building and implementation of ADA parking, capacity in Lot F10 was expected to be insufficient for the demand of faculty and staff.
As a result, the College Park West Lot was reallocated from Resident East parking to faculty parking on Aug. 1 and renamed Lot F13, and Lot 45 was reverted to Resident East permit-only parking to keep up with demand of residents.
Parking is no longer available in Lot 45 for those with student commuter permits. Lot 55 is designated for student commuters.
Reserved spaces for faculty and staff in the northwest corner of F10 were reassigned to a reserved-zone permit as part of a pilot program which implements a shared parking system rather than one with individually reserved parking. The rate for new permits is $528 per year.
Demolition of Lipscomb Hall and Center Point apartments is planned to take place after Sept. 1 and will require parts of Lot 45 and 55 to be protected with fencing. This is expected to reduce parking in those lots, which may make it more difficult to find parking.
The 30-day monthly permit rate returned to $80 after it was temporarily decreased to $22.75 for faculty and $17.50 for students during the pandemic.
Monthly permits are available for $25.25 to part-time employees.
No additional plans for construction have been announced. A comprehensive list of changes can be found on UTA’s Parking and Transportation Services website.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.