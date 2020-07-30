UTA Parking and Transportation Services adjusts fall semester parking permit fees

With a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses planned for the fall semester, UTA’s Parking and Transportation Services has made adjustments to parking permit fees.
There are four types of permits students can purchase depending on their needs: annual, semester, pay-as-you-go monthly and short-term parking.
Annual parking fees are valid from Aug. 22, 2020, to Aug. 20, 2021, and will not be offered at a discount, said Greg Hladik, Parking and Transportation Services director, in an email. Students can request a prorated refund until Feb. 3, 2021, the spring census date, if their permit is no longer needed.
The semester parking permit has been discounted by one month to account for all instruction transitioning to online-only after Thanksgiving break, Hladik said. The permit is valid from Aug. 22 to Nov. 30. Requests for a prorated refund for the semester permit must be made by the fall census date on Sept. 11. Students needing to park on campus in December must purchase an additional permit, he said.
Pay-as-you-go monthly permits are valid in off-campus student lots for 30 days at a time. These permits have been discounted for the fall semester only from $80 to $17.50 a month to allow students a more flexible permit if they are unsure of their parking needs for the fall, Hladik said.
Short-term parking includes hourly and daily parking at meters, pay stations or by use of the HonkMobile app. Hladik said hourly street meters have maximum time limits and can range from $2.50 to $3.75 an hour. Daily parking is available for $13 in visitor parking garages or $9 in off-campus student lots.
