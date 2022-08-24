Parking and Transportation Services discussed parking demand during the first week of classes in a campuswide email sent Wednesday.
The department acknowledged the issues and expects traffic to calm down within the first two weeks of September. The email shared information to help students with where to park and provided students with details on all parking lots.
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. are peak parking times on campus, according to the email. That time is still relevant on Mondays and Wednesdays, though spaces don’t usually reach 100% capacity.
There are about 4,000 parking spaces in Lots 49, 50, 51, 52, 53 and 56, which are expected to fill by 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the email.
The email advises students to enter the lots by Grand Avenue or Doug Russell Road as it’s faster to take those streets than Mitchell Street.
Park Central and Park North both had about 600 spots left while the West Campus garage had about 400 spots available on the top floor Tuesday, according to the email.
Parking and Transportation Services recommends students park in the general lots on Greek Row behind University Village, Arbor Oaks, Meadow Run and behind the Greek Houses.
“We encourage you to head to Greek Row first and skip the hassle of the larger southern lots,” the email said.
The department also provided a map highlighting when lots are expected to fill.
@jrbalvino
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.