Parking and Transportation Services discussed parking demand during the first week of classes in a campuswide email sent Wednesday.

The department acknowledged the issues and expects traffic to calm down within the first two weeks of September. The email shared information to help students with where to park and provided students with details on all parking lots.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. are peak parking times on campus, according to the email. That time is still relevant on Mondays and Wednesdays, though spaces don’t usually reach 100% capacity.

There are about 4,000 parking spaces in Lots 49, 50, 51, 52, 53 and 56, which are expected to fill by 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the email.

The email advises students to enter the lots by Grand Avenue or Doug Russell Road as it’s faster to take those streets than Mitchell Street.

Park Central and Park North both had about 600 spots left while the West Campus garage had about 400 spots available on the top floor Tuesday, according to the email.

Parking and Transportation Services recommends students park in the general lots on Greek Row behind University Village, Arbor Oaks, Meadow Run and behind the Greek Houses.

“We encourage you to head to Greek Row first and skip the hassle of the larger southern lots,” the email said.

The department also provided a map highlighting when lots are expected to fill.

