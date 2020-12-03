UTA Parking and Transportation gives updates on how spring 2021 construction will affect parking

UTA Parking and Transportation Services released updates on spring 2021 construction projects expected to impact campus parking areas next semester, according to its website.
Expected to be completed in early 2021, the Trinity Hall construction project will add about 60 new faculty/staff stalls to the Trinity lot and will return about 40 stalls to faculty/staff use. It will also include a new entrance and exit to Nedderman Drive.
Parking areas in this lot will be resurfaced and restriped before opening.
Construction on the new College of Nursing and Health Innovation and School of Social Work complex will begin in Lot 47 in December.
The south lot, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, will be permanently relocated to a portion of Lot F10. The expected completion date is January 2021.
Parts of Lot F10 must be leveled to meet ADA requirements. The number of ADA stalls will increase upon completion and will allow for more expansion in the future, according to the website.
Lot 47 will permanently close to permit holders, while upgrade permit holders can park in Lot F10. Construction trailers and fencing will be installed on the southwest corner of Lot F10.
There will be alternative parking options for student upgrade permit holders in the front section of Lot 49 near West Mitchell Street in January 2021.
Construction fencing will be installed around Lot 47, including the northbound lane of South West Street. Vehicle and pedestrian access will remain available according to the website.
The CPW Lot will be repurposed for employee parking in August 2021 to accommodate expected demand of faculty/staff permit holders. Resident East parking will be expanded into Lipscomb East, Lot 38 or College Park garages to account for the change in CPW parking. The exact location has not been determined.
The lower level of the College Park North Garage will be repurposed from First Baptist Church Arlington parking to employee and student parking to accommodate the opening of a new academic center at College Park District, according to the website.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.