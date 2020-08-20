UTA orders shelter in place following report of suspect carrying rifle

UTA Police Department issued an all-clear notice Thursday afternoon after no indication of a suspect was found on campus, according to a universitywide email.
Arlington Police officers responded to reports of a person with a gun near a private school at the 1200 block of South Davis Drive at about 2 p.m., according to an Arlington Police Department tweet. According to the MavAlert email, a 13-year-old white male wearing a navy shirt and black pants, believed to be carrying a rifle, was walking northbound along the road. They did not find anyone matching the suspect's description. There are no active threats that Arlington Police are aware of.
The UTA Police Department issued a MavAlert notice earlier Thursday afternoon, notifying all personnel on campus to shelter in place.
Sheltering in place means to stay put in a building and not leave until an all-clear notice is given, according to a follow-up email sent shortly after the initial MavAlert.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.