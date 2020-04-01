UTA orders hundreds of computers to aid campus in transition to remote classes

UTA has placed orders for hundreds of computers to aid the campus in its transition to online classes and remote work.
While those additional computers will be available in the coming weeks, the university has reconfigured campus computer labs to comply with social distancing and recommended cleaning practices, said Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, in an email.
UTA Libraries also began circulating laptops and tablets on March 24 on a first come, first serve basis from the Central Library Welcome Desk.
Laptops and tablets ordered by the Office of Information Technology will supplement the Libraries’ inventories, according to the UTA Libraries website. The library will remain open for laptop-lending Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Students are encouraged to call the Central Library at 817-272-3395 before arrival to confirm that laptops are available.
According to UTA Libraries website, the loan period for laptops has been extended to May 22, the end of the semester. Previously, laptops were loaned for three days at a time.
UTA published a survey to assess student access to personal technology resources prior to the return from an extended spring break. The survey would assess students’ access to devices like computers, tablets and a stable internet connection.
“The university will use this information to determine how to prepare and distribute support resources for students to utilize for course completion,” Carlton said.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.