UTA on-campus events, activities canceled for July

The setting sun reflects off the UTA tower Jan. 19 on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Anna Geyer

All on-campus tours, events and activities have been canceled for July in accordance with health guidelines, according to a Trailblazer email sent Tuesday.

UTA officials will announce cancellation decisions on the first day of the month prior to the month the events are scheduled. The university plans to make decisions on August events by July 1.

The university will work with organizers if there are any questions about events or for rescheduling when possible.

Externally run summer camps held on campus are canceled. All in-person orientation programs scheduled for the summer have been moved online.

