UTA offers Hispanic Serving Leadership Preparation Graduate Certificate

UTA will offer a Hispanic Serving Leadership Preparation Graduate Certificate this fall which will provide a path for school leaders, from elementary to university, to serve Latino populations.
The U.S. Department of Education designated UTA as a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2014, joining the now over 500 other colleges with this distinction across the country. In the fall semester, 32% of the university’s population was Hispanic, and with the implementation of this certification, it hopes to create a community that continues to serve the community.
The certificate will take four courses to earn: The American Community College, Contemporary Issues in Education, Data Driven Assessment and Selected Topics in Education.
The certification will be available to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher who have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. Graduate students working toward a master’s degree are also eligible.
Students will need to write a 500-word interest letter and provide a CV or resume to be accepted into the program.
Maria Yareli Delgado, UTA’s senior director of Hispanic-Serving Institutions, said she founded the certificate with the intention of “democratizing knowledge and promoting critical consciousness around the issues that are very unique to HSIs.”
The creation of this certificate is part of Delgado’s vision for UTA as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and its commitment to serving its Hispanic students.
Elsa Camargo, assistant professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, defines serving as making sure students are supported by understanding who they are and adapting the parameters of success to meet their needs.
The certificate encourages students to be more innovative and to think about some of the practices that have been in use and how to increase inclusivity by taking into account the uniqueness of the Hispanic community and in turn other communities as well.
The courses in the certification help students learn how to collect and assess data in a way that is not deficit-based. This reimagines what data needs to be measured to redefine what success means, which helps teachers properly serve the needs of their students.
Delgado said she hopes students taking the extra step to get this certificate will be encouraged to continue their education and earn their master’s degree and then maybe their doctorate. This creates a pathway that produces students equipped to serve the diverse Hispanic community.
Current UTA employees are encouraged to take part in the certification, and graduate students in the higher education program are able to use credits from the certification program toward their degree plan.
