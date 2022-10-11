UTA offers free bivalent COVID-19 boosters to students

Brenton Horner, pharmacy clinical service manager, administers the vaccine dose to Brittany Rose, college of nursing staff member, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Maverick Activities Center.

UTA will offer free access to the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in Room 102A in the Maverick Activities Center, according to a campuswide email sent Tuesday.

The clinic, operated in partnership with Walmart, will operate on a walk-in-only basis, and exclusively serve UTA students, staff and faculty that are eligible to receive the booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the bivalent booster to protect against both the original COVID-19 virus and Omicron variants.

The CDC recommends receiving the booster if it has been at least two months since an individual’s last COVID-19 vaccine dose, whether that vaccine was their final primary series dose or an original booster, according to the email. People who’ve received more than one monovalent booster are also recommended to get an updated bivalent booster.

Friday’s on-campus clinic will only offer the bivalent booster. Individuals seeking their primary COVID-19 vaccine dose can find nearby available vaccine clinics using the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder.

