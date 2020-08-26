UTA nursing student remembered for positive attitude, care for patients

Ricardo Medina-Madriz with his mother, Carmen Madriz. Friends remember Medina-Madriz as friendly, creative and respectful with a passion for music. He was shot and killed in Dallas on Aug. 9.

 Courtesy: Carmen Madriz

From a young age, Ricardo Medina-Madriz asked questions about medicine and showed a passion for helping people.

Medina-Madriz’s faith and dedication to his career as a nurse left a lasting impact on those he met. He was pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing degree at UTA when he was shot and killed in Dallas on Aug. 9.

His mother, Carmen Madriz, said he was passionate about his job, his family and God.

Medina-Madriz was friendly, funny and always had a smile, Madriz said. Friendship was important to him, and he loved to meet new people.

Her son was always willing to learn new things, especially when it came to his career. He’d often read books about communication and maintaining good relationships, she said.

Medina-Madriz also enjoyed music. He participated in choir for many years and played multiple instruments, Madriz said. He bonded with two of his friends, Colton York and Luis Matute through electronic dance music.

York was friends with Medina-Madriz for 13 years. He said he never once questioned their friendship, and Medina-Madriz was like family to anyone willing to be family back.

“He’d always motivate me to do better for myself,” York said. “He’d always push me to do my best.”

York described Medina-Madriz as creative, genuine and someone who served as a guide for those around him. He said it didn’t matter what someone was dealing with, Medina-Madriz gave good advice and spoke to people with respect.

Matute worked with Medina-Madriz as a registered nurse at Medical City Plano in the neurology intensive care unit, where they worked with patients suffering from strokes or neurological conditions such as brain tumors and cancer.

Medina-Madriz cared for patients requiring short-term medical care following an injury or illness and worked with patients during the final moments of their lives, he said.

Their friendship developed into a brotherhood, Matute said. They spoke almost every day, and Medina-Madriz provided support and was always willing to help.

Medina-Madriz also worked in a hospice facility and described it as one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

Matute said Medina-Madriz was always happy and had a smile on his face.

“Regardless if it was a really bad thing or a very bad experience, he always saw the positive in it,” Matute said. “There was always something positive, and that’s how he lived his life.”

