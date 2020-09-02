Nursing alumna Leticia Rodriguez said her experience treating COVID-19 positive patients was fearless, and as a nurse, she’s always at high risk.
“I really thought it would blow over,” Rodriguez said. “Once we actually started seeing these patients come through, you started seeing the severity of how quickly they reiterated and numbers just started skyrocketing.”
The Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted “Women on the FrontLine During COVID” on Wednesday to showcase the experiences that three UTA nursing alumnae have battled through during this year’s pandemic.
For women in healthcare, tackling COVID-19 has only made their passion for helping others stronger.
Nursing, especially women in nursing, should really get the recognition that they deserve for everything that they do, Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Johnson said.
Johnson asked the panelists if they had any life-changing moments during the pandemic that they would carry forever.
Rodriguez said there are patients that she briefly treated that made a lasting impact on her.
“There’s always patients you remember,” Rodriguez said. “Your sympathy and empathy just goes crazy.”
Nursing alumna Brandee Johnson believes a second wave has already passed but does have mixed feelings with seasonal flu and COVID-19 merging together this year. She recommends students wear their masks and wear them properly.
“I honestly think that the flu might not be that bad just because we are protecting ourselves wearing the facemask,” Brandee Johnson said.
She shared a few words of advice for current UTA nursing students who are iffy about continuing their passion due to the negative impact of COVID-19.
Brandee Johnson encouraged students not to second guess themselves and follow their passion.
“You definitely have to have a passion for nursing,” she said. “At the end of the day, I know that I made the right decision for me. I know I have a passion for what I’m doing, and that’s what’s pushing me through during these hard times.”
Clinical risk manager Brannigan Maxwell believes COVID-19 will reshape how nurses work, and it will open up avenues on how work in general looks. Maxwell said the pandemic has made people evaluate their role.
“Nobody anticipated the impact and how long [COVID-19] would be here,” she said.
