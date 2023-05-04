UTA names new Vice President of Student Affairs

UTA announced Lowell Davis as the new vice president of Student Affairs in a universitywide email Thursday.
The Division of Student Affairs houses 22 departments and programs, about 200 staff members and advises nearly 330 student organizations, according to UTA’s website. Davis will start his position July 10.
Davis, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was one of three candidates that held a virtual forum, answering questions from students and staff in April.
He has served as the vice chancellor since May 2021. While at UNCW, he opened four new residence halls and invested in roles to improve retention: a position to serve first-generation students and those aging out of foster care, one focused on community engagement, a Director of Fraternity and Sorority Programs and a Director of Summer Programs, according to his Curriculum Vitae.
Davis said during his virtual forum April 10 that he would focus on student, faculty and staff wellness, and his priority for students is creating the best experience for them.
Hiring for the position began in December after Lisa Nagy, former vice president for Student Affairs, was confirmed to have departed from the university Nov. 18. Before she left, Nagy was investigated by the university for receiving personal favors from REV Entertainment, the exclusive event management company for Globe Life Field, during contract negotiations to host commencement ceremonies at Globe Life Field.
The investigation found that Nagy repeatedly violated ethics policies of the university and the UT System and also state laws by receiving event tickets at Globe Life Field from REV Entertainment representatives, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Teresea Madden has been serving as the Acting Vice President for Student Affairs since Nagy stepped down.
“I look forward to his guiding the Division of Student Affairs to achieving higher levels of excellence in supporting our students and helping them achieve success in the classroom, on campus, and beyond,” said Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
