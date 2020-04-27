The coronavirus pandemic has left many vocal performers without jobs, forcing them to find creative new ways to make money and share music.
Music education junior Jakob Valdez and vocal performance sophomore David Mejia primarily made money by performing at church and the Fort Worth Opera.
Earlier in the spread of COVID-19, religious gatherings were not allowed and congregations were forced to close their doors up until a March 31 state order that allowed it as an essential service. The Fort Worth Opera postponed all its scheduled performances in response to COVID-19 on March 17.
Mejia worked four to five times a week before the coronavirus outbreak, and now he’s not working at all.
Valdez said he was supposed to be in two shows at the Fort Worth Opera this spring: “La Bohème” and “Die Fledermaus.” However, those ended up getting pushed back to the fall, Valdez said.
Jacqueline Macias, choral music education sophomore, worked as a section leader for the choir at First Unitarian Church of Dallas. Macias said she has been lucky because the church has allowed her to work either by prerecording music for services or singing during livestream services.
“But my paycheck has definitely taken a hit,” she said.
These circumstances have forced these artists to not only be creative in the ways they make money but to become better musicians and performers.
“My only source of income at the moment is doing livestream and collaborating with other artists,” Mejia said.
Despite it having an effect on him financially and emotionally, he said he has stayed optimistic.
Mejia creates a setlist to figure out what he wants to sing, and every weekend he goes live on Instagram and other social media apps to perform. He links his Cash App, Venmo and Zelle for people who want to tip.
He said he also uses his platform to give back to his community. Mejia did a livestream to raise money to donate to families in his hometown in South Texas because he wanted to help others who have been disadvantaged by this pandemic.
“I just have to try to find new creative ways to inspire people and to keep on creating my art,” he said.
Macias also started making money performing via livestream. She recently performed on Facebook Live for the first time. Her setlist included “Sugar” by Maroon 5, “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse and “On my Mind” by Jorja Smith, among others.
“It is super weird to not see your audience or hear any applause, but the support I received was phenomenal and really encouraging,” she said.
Valdez said he uses every day to become a better musician, making sure to keep doing voice lessons and piano lessons, and he has also started to write piano pieces.
“I’ll be bored at my apartment, and boom I’ll just think of something and go with it,” he said.
