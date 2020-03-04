The medical humanities certificate program will offer a third course titled health and the human condition starting in the fall.
The program is a 12-credit hour certificate within the Philosophy Department, said Steven Gellman, medical humanities associate professor of practice. Students take courses from different departments to complete the certificate, according to the program’s degree plan.
The program explores the ethical, historical, literary, philosophical and religious dimensions of medicine or health, according to the medical humanities course syllabus.
There are currently two medical humanities classes. One course includes an optional service-learning component, Gellman said. Students study film, take trips to art galleries to learn how to look at and interpret works and receive guest speakers from across the College of Liberal Arts.
Human emotions were never discussed while Gellman was in medical school or at any conferences he attended over the years, he said. However, students in the program will discuss important human emotions like hope, pain and suffering.
Medical humanities prepares students with critical skills to work in the U.S. health system, according to a Hiram College report published March 2019 on health humanities baccalaureate programs in the U.S.
It can also help students interested in applying to medical school or any field involving working with people, Gellman said.
The most important factors for getting into medical school used to be MCAT score and GPA, but he said medical schools now appreciate the importance of medical humanities.
Schools expect students to study chemistry or biology, but he said they want people with a background in humanities because they want people who will become good doctors.
Gellman said part of being a good doctor is the ability to relate to one’s patients.
Everyone expresses themselves in different ways, and not everybody communicates well with words, Gellman said. But medical professionals need to be able to communicate regardless.
“For a health professional dealing one-on-one with your patient, you have to be able to communicate with them,” he said.
Kenneth Williford, philosophy and humanities associate professor and department chairperson, said in an email that philosophy is a natural home for the program since philosophical ideas have long influenced the development of medicine.
Medical humanities can help to re-humanize medicine, Williford said. Everyone can benefit from reflecting on the human condition.
“We must all face aging, illness and mortality, and we will all have to endure suffering and loss at some point in our lives,” he said. “Medical humanities, along with philosophy, provides a vehicle for reflecting constructively on preparing for facing these facts of life.”
Gellman said a medical humanities student organization is currently in development, and student involvement will help the program succeed.
Pre-med biology senior Ashif Karedath said he will become a member of the student organization once it forms. He said he should receive his certificate in medical humanities by the end of the semester.
Students might take the human emotion and empathy behind medicine for granted after taking multiple science-heavy courses, Karedath said.
He said he found an interest in arts like painting while listening to classical music and reading literature after taking medical humanities courses.
“Seize every opportunity you can take, and this [program] itself is an opportunity to learn more about yourself,” he said.
