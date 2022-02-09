A male suspect was reported to have come up behind a woman and grabbed her chest and groin area in the Liv+ Arlington apartment’s garage Wednesday morning, according to a universitywide MavAlert email sent Wednesday.
The woman screamed, and the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, ran east towards Mesquite Street.
He was also described as short in stature, wearing a gray hoodie, dark sunglasses and a blue mask.
Anyone with information about the incident can call UTA Police at 817-272-3381.
UTA Police urges community members to be aware of their surroundings at all times, according to the email. Students enrolled in evening classes should walk in groups when possible and can call the number above for a security escort.
@erickreports
