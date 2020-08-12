The university has asked students to complete a Fall 2020 COVID-19 Student Training for the fall semester, according to a Division of Student Affairs email Wednesday.

“UTA has established a return-to-campus training to engage all faculty, staff and students with the standards that protect the classroom and reduce the spread of COVID-19 on UTA’s campus,” stated the email.

Students should complete the training in Canvas by Sept. 11. All students are expected to engage in the training, regardless if courses are on or off campus, stated the email. Faculty and staff are expected to complete COVID-19 training as well.

To enroll in the Fall 2020 COVID-19 Student Training, students will follow this link and select “enroll.”

When asked to enter login credentials, select “already have an account” and sign in using your UTA email to enroll.

If students have trouble accessing the training, they can contact compliance@uta.edu or 817-272-2080.

For all other information for returning to campus and fall 2020, students can visit uta.edu/coronavirus or resources.uta.edu/coronavirus.

@daisygarciac

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

