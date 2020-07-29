UTA makes standardized test scores optional for undergraduate admission, scholarships

UTA is making standardized testing scores optional for undergraduate admission and scholarship processes, according to a university news release Tuesday.

"Test score optional” admission is effective immediately and will remain through fall 2021. Instead, applicants will be evaluated based on high school records such as GPA, class rank, courses taken and other relevant criteria.

Students that choose to include their ACT and/or SAT scores will be evaluated based on their results during admission and scholarship decisions.

The goal is to alleviate the stress and complications associated with the ongoing pandemic, said Troy Johnson, vice president of enrollment management, in the press release.

“We are proud to do our part to support our students during these unusual times, while continuing to extend the promise of a better future that a UTA education offers,” Johnson said.

