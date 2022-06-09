UTA looks to fill remaining leadership vacancies

UTA is doing comprehensive research for five currently vacant positions across campus.
One position was filled in May, bringing the number of searches to five.
Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs
On May 19, President Jennifer Cowley announced Tamara Brown as UTA’s provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs starting Aug. 1.
Brown has served as executive dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at the University of North Texas since 2019, where she increased both student retention and diversity of the faculty, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Brown replaces Pranesh Aswath, who has held the interim position since May 2020. While in the role, he helped UTA achieve Texas Tier One status and guided the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Athletics director
The Athletics director is tasked with providing strategic leadership for the Intercollegiate Athletics department, working with the president as well as other senior administrators, to support the overall goals and objectives of the university.
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree, relevant athletic administrative experience at the Division I level, and commitment to the advancement of diversity, gender equity, social and equal opportunity.
Jim Baker has been the Athletics director since 2012, and his tenure will end Sept. 1. The Mavericks won 23 conference championships and made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances during Baker’s time with UTA.
Vice president for research and innovation
The position is responsible for promoting partnerships and collaborations to support the university’s research goals while engaging with potential partners and community and business leaders.
Applicants must have a demonstrated ability to inspire others to engage in a collaborative environment, history of promoting ethical behavior and ability to develop a vision for research leadership.
Graduate School dean James Grover has held the interim vice president for research and innovation position since Duane Dimos’ retirement in October 2019.
Senior vice president for business and finance
The position is accountable for the administration of all financial operations of the university, including the development of a financial and operational strategy with supporting metrics and for the ongoing development and monitoring of control systems designed to preserve university assets.
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in a relevant field of study, demonstrated expertise in strategic financial planning, financial reporting and real estate investment management and experience in debt financing and investment strategies.
Kelly Davis was the senior vice president for business and finance. Davis retired in January after 25 years of work.
Vice president for Development and Alumni Relations
The vice president for Development and Alumni Relations will serve as a member of the president’s senior staff and will lead the development team to create and execute strategies, programs, and budgets that effectively communicate the president’s vision to key stakeholders and secure philanthropic resources.
Applicants must have experience with athletic and international fundraising preferred, proven record of effectively working with volunteers and high-net-worth individuals and over 10 years of progressively increased responsibility and leadership in development.
The vice president for Development and Alumni Relations role was introduced by Cowley following the separation of University Advancement.
Vice president of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement
The vice president of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement will effectively communicate the president’s vision to key stakeholders internally, regionally and on a global scale and educate the public on UTA’s mission and contributions to scholarship, research and access to education, among other successes.
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree is required, master’s or doctoral degree is preferred, a senior professional with experience developing integrated plans and programs within complex organizations and a strong background utilizing market analysis and quantitative and qualitative research.
The vice president of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement is a new role being introduced by Cowley following the separation of University Advancement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.