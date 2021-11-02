UTA, Lockheed Martin partner to bring new employment opportunities to students

UTA, in partnership with Lockheed Martin, announced the launch of the College Work Experience Program on Tuesday in a university news release. The program will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities and work experience.
The College Work Experience Program is one of numerous UTA initiatives designed to increase engagement between the university and the corporate community, according to the release. It will operate through the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center and allow students to apply for paid positions at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in Grand Prairie.
Lockheed Martin will provide $5.2 million for the program. The global security and aerospace company is the top employer for UTA graduates, staffing over 2,100 Mavericks worldwide, according to the release.
“Lockheed Martin has long been one of UTA’s most valued corporate partners,” Interim President Teik C. Lim said in the release. “The College Work Experience Program will create more opportunities for our students to succeed academically and professionally while broadening Lockheed Martin’s access to these talented and diverse scholars.”
Although the positions will primarily look for engineering and business majors, any student may apply.
Work experiences will last at least two semesters and may span a student’s entire time at UTA.
This partnership is the second of its kind in the United States and the only one in Texas, Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, said in an email. Lockheed Martin has partnered with the University of Central Florida for a similar program for the past 40 years, according to the release.
The program aims to obtain 75 student participants within the first year and has capacity to expand to 300 by the third year. Because of the program, more of UTA’s best and brightest will stay in North Texas after graduation, Carlton said.
