UTA Libraries to host Doggy Days, a socially distanced event where you can spend time with therapy dogs

UTA Libraries will host its first Doggy Days event of the semester from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Library’s sixth floor.
The event allows students to spend time with therapy dogs while also maintaining social distancing.
Alessia Cavazos, community and outreach library specialist, said the goal this semester is to host events like these outdoors since it’s easier to promote social distancing. Students wishing to attend must register online to reserve a 15-minute time slot with a therapy dog.
Masks will also be required for attendees, and there will be sanitation stations where students will be required to sanitize their hands before and after spending time with a dog, Cavazos said.
The library’s outdoor space was recently renovated to create a more student-friendly environment.
Cavazos said UTA Libraries is currently developing an inclement weather plan if it rains Wednesday. This could include bringing people inside or having a tent outside that they have used for past events.
The event was originally to be held at the Central Library mall outdoor patio area but it was moved due to inclement weather.
“We're going to try and make it happen, no matter what,” she said. “It just might look a little bit different than people are used to.”
It’s more important than ever to have these dogs available for students, she said. She’s grateful pet partners have decided to participate despite a pandemic because many recognize that it’s a stressful time for everyone.
“While we may not have as many students on campus as usual, I'm excited to still offer those students the opportunity to interact with the dogs and just take a break — take a break from life,” Cavazos said.
The second Doggy Days event is scheduled for Oct. 7.
@daisygarciac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.