UTA Libraries’ Special Collections compiles collection on former Arlington Mayor Elzie Odom’s family

Former Arlington Mayor Elzie Odom’s personal letters, photographs, city documents and memorabilia are one of the latest entries to UTA Libraries Special Collections.
To celebrate the donation, UTA hosted an event in February where the Odoms, past and present city council members, friends and family all attended.
“It was just a grand time,” said Barbara Odom-Wesley, Odom’s daughter and city council member.
Odom served as mayor from 1997 to 2003 and was the city’s first African American mayor.
“We’re thankful,” Odom said, regarding the opportunity to make the donation. “Under most conditions, stuff like that would just get lost.”
Kicking off the conversation on collecting the Odom family papers was Paul Wilkinson, George W. Hawkes Downtown Library genealogy and local history volunteer.
Wilkinson said he wanted to create a family tree of a historically significant Arlington family with the purpose of displaying the tree in the library. He looked for a family to do the tree on but kept coming back to Anglo, or white, families.
After speaking with a friend, they told him about Odom and the historical significance his African American family had in the city. So Wilkinson got to work and met with Odom, showing him what he had already gathered, and from there on they went confirming and finishing the family tree.
In their talks, Odom told Wilkinson that a UTA professor had reached out to him about donating his family papers, but he hadn’t heard back from the professor. It turns out the professor retired and the project had stalled over the years, Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson reached out to Jason Shelton, Center for African American Studies director, and Brenda McClurkin, Special Collections department head.
Another meeting with Odom, involving Wilkinson, McClurkin and Special Collections archivist Priscilla Escobedo, happened to concern what materials Odom had. Most of the items were in scrapbooks that Odom-Wesley had made.
“I collected all the newspaper articles, everything that happened related to his tenure, and put in scrapbooks,” Odom-Wesley said.
Special Collections started with the scrapbooks and went from there on gathering materials, Odom-Wesley said. She said the family was honored by everything and grateful for the opportunity.
Escobedo said Special Collections has been collecting materials from various civic leaders in Arlington, and the Odom collection is the latest entry to that.
She had the opportunity to meet the Odoms during the process and said the couple had lots of interesting experiences and stories to tell.
“The Odoms are very warm, and at the same time there’s a level of intimidation,” she said.
Some of the items in the collection that stood out to Escobedo are a letter to Odom from former President George W. Bush and a signed program from actor James Earl Jones, she said.
She says seeing the personal letters between Elzie and Ruby Odom is something special. There aren't a lot of them, but there are a few Valentine’s Day notes and anniversary letters.
“I was trying to write about it over Valentine's Day. I got kind of emotional,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is so beautiful.’”
Escobedo said there’s a lot a person can get out of the Odom collection. She said seeing the joys, victories and resilience of an African American family in Texas is one, as well as seeing Odom’s tenure as mayor.
With that, there’s a lot to unpack in the collection, which is what makes it so unique, she said.
“You never want to build an archive around one-dimensional items and one-dimensional materials,” she said. “You always want something that in 20 years and 30 years and 50 years, someone can come back and say I discovered something new by looking at these documents and these papers.”
