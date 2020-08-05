UTA Libraries provides updated health, safety guidelines for library use in fall semester

UTA Libraries has implemented new policies to prioritize the health and safety of the UTA community for the fall semester.
The Central Library will only be open to active students, faculty and staff and has augmented its hours of operations and services and placed additional safety measures.
On Monday, the library will open the basement and floors one, two and six from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on the weekends. Starting Aug. 24, the library will open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
The basement and sixth floor will be designated quiet zones. The basement will feature additional computers arranged for proper social distancing, and gaming will no longer be available, but as part of the technology lending program students can borrow gaming consoles and games.
Floors three, four and five of the Central Library, as well as the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs, Fine Arts Building and Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building library locations will remain closed until further notice.
Regular library services have been adapted for additional safety measures. Plexiglass protection has been added around service points, and social distancing reminders are posted.
Free masks will be available while supplies last at the welcome desk, and an additional information desk in front of the Central Library for staff to answer questions, distribute masks and provide guidance on safety protocols has been added.
Users can still print from the Central Library and the UTA Special Collections will be available for class and individual visits by appointment only.
Due to the seven-day quarantine period for print books returning to the libraries, print reserves will not circulate. Students, faculty and staff can request print materials, and overdue charges are currently being waived.
The FabLab will continue to offer online virtual consultation, mediated 3D printing, laser-cutting and vinyl-cutting services.
Users can consult with staff in person and virtually for digital media creation projects, and library staff will provide virtual instruction and events throughout the fall semester.
The Office of Information Technology will resume services on the first floor.
Tutoring, supplemental instruction and advising provided by Academic Plaza partners, such as the IDEAS Center, University Tutoring and Supplemental Instruction and College of Business Advising will be online only. The Writing Center is providing 30- to 60-minute online consultation sessions.
