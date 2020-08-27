Facilities Management and UTA Libraries completed phase one of the joint venture to reinvigorate the library mall’s outdoor space.
There were two main goals to the renovation: a refreshed current look and increased student engagement with a more student-friendly environment, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director. The renovation project has two phases.
Phase one renovations extended from the library entrance to the flagpoles, and phase two will continue to Cooper Street.
Included in phase one is an updated deck, tables, shaded seating, power stations, extended Wi-Fi range and relandscaping of the surrounding area. The budget was about $190,000 for the renovations, Johnson said, with $120,000 coming from UTA Administration, $50,000 from UTA Libraries and $20,000 from Facilities Management.
Before the renovations, Johnson said an architecture feature built back in the ’60s stood at the north library entrance. It was a waste of space and not very attractive, he said.
“It was time to do some updating,” Johnson said. “It's been talked about for years, but over the years there's been several discussions of what should be done with that mall area. Really nothing nearly got done.”
UTA Libraries Dean Rebecca Bichel said all the students leaving in the spring allowed them to look at areas to improve on campus.
Bichel said she sees the updates as an extension of the library and believes it will be a useful area for students.
“Students learn — and prefer to learn — in different kinds of spaces. We noticed within the libraries that some prefer to work alone, some prefer to work in groups, some really thrive having that access to natural light,” Bichel said. “So this just gives them one more set of choices in terms of how to study.”
Johnson hopes students will be encouraged to utilize the updated deck because it creates additional seating outside the library.
Before phase two can begin, Johnson said Facilities Management needs to finish acquiring funds. The budget is projected to be around $190,000, the same as phase one. Johnson believes that the project will be funded sometime in the next year.
Renovations in phase two will focus on landscaping, lighting, creating pocket parks and replacing the two sidewalks that are parallel to the light poles with grass.
Pocket parks are small outdoor spaces, usually in urban areas, where people can congregate and relax outside, according to the National Recreation and Parks Association. They can be used to gather, study or just quietly eat your lunch.
Areas where pocket parks were created have experienced improved health and fitness, more social communities, safer communities and opportunities to upgrade “run-down” areas, according to the association.
Johnson said that it will give students areas to sit and would be like a small park.
