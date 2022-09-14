On most days, gathering in the Central Library to pet dogs is an outlandish concept, but during Doggy Daze, it’s welcomed with open paws.
Doggy Daze is organized by the UTA’s Library’s Community Engagement Department and has let students cool off with canine companionship for over five years. The event takes place on the second Wednesday of every month during the semester, librarian Milaun Murry said in an email.
This year, sign-ups aren’t required. Instead, appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Murry said the event was initially for students to have fun engaging with dogs, but as time went on it shifted to emphasizing the importance of students’ mental health.
“It reminds students to take a break from their studies and the stresses of everyday life to embrace something that makes them happy,” Murry said in an email.
On Wednesday, three therapy dogs from animal therapy organization Pet Partners — Jax, Tucker and Daisy — scattered the floor with their handlers, eagerly anticipating a new wave of students every 15 minutes.
Tucker, a standard poodle with a light curly mane, has come to UTA for about four years, longer than most students, his handler Lisa Praeger jokingly said.
Taking time to destress and let life go for a moment is important, Praeger said. Relaxation is something students need.
Two students had a separate conversation, gently caressing Tucker as they talked. Praeger pointed this out, using it as an example of how relaxing it is to pet a dog.
“It’s a hard job, isn’t it?” Praeger said to Tucker as a student rubbed his belly.
Computer science freshman Steffanie Mock said she found the event helpful in allowing her to destress. She misses her dogs back home, so petting Tucker helped alleviate her separation anxiety.
“It’s about companionship,” she said. “Being able to find comfort in something that you either don’t have or you wish you had.”
