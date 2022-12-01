UTA launches new way for students to plan their degrees

The Division of Student Success is launching a new MavPlanner and MavScheduler to help students navigate their academic journey and target uncertainty about continuing their degree plan. From enrolling in classes, managing time schedules, work and many other factors that go into mapping out degree plans, it can be confusing and stressful.
On Dec. 1, the programs will replace MyMav’s current Schedule Planner and Degree Map and give students the ability to organize a multiyear degree plan directly in MyMav instead of external, third-party applications, according to the Office of Information Technology’s website.
Liz Richter, Division of Student Success senior director, said with the new tools, students can plan their academic journey by semester, or even their whole degree plan, in one go.
Richter said incoming freshmen and UTA’s large transfer population will be able to review their degree plan and know what they need to prepare for their UTA academic journey.
“We wanted to enhance our planning technology, primarily to help improve class scheduling for students,” she said.
The MavPlanner tool will be located in MyMav under the “Manage Classes” tile, allowing students to plan courses from either a course catalog or courses required for their specific degree. Planning by requirements also allows students to create a plan based on their specific progress.
MavScheduler will appear once courses are assigned to the upcoming semester and will allow students to select courses from MavPlanner. Students will be able to personalize an ideal schedule by filtering out obstacles such as time conflicts. Once students are satisfied with their schedule, they can select courses and enroll.
Richter said the tool will also help academic advisers effectively communicate with students about planning. Knowing which courses to take will allow the student and adviser to have more in-depth conversations about their major and campus opportunities.
“We want those relationships to expand and be more than just conversations around scheduling classes,” Richter said.
She said she recommends students use the planner, talk to their adviser and pay attention to feedback to navigate through their degree plan.
“Our goal is the same goal as the students’: successful completion of a degree in the time necessary to complete the degree,” Richter said.
