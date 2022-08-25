UTA launches certificate to improve health equity

UTA is offering a graduate certificate for diversity and equity in public health that addresses Texas’s growing demand for professionals who have skills to improve health equity.
The certificate is open to all majors and can be completed in as little as one academic year. It consists of four classes, focusing on foundations of public health; community health; program planning and evaluation; and race, ethnicity and health.
“[Students] get practice identifying communities and populations where there are disparities, where there is a need for opportunities to improve health equity,” said Erin Carlson, graduate public health program director and kinesiology clinical associate professor. “They get to learn to design those kinds of interventions that work with the community.”
Students will learn how external factors like income inequality and where people reside that affects their health outcomes, Carlson said.
She said the certificate allows students to become involved in public health through guest speakers and students’ efforts to connect with community leaders.
“We have an opportunity to do certificates like this one because we have a student population who understands the importance of reducing health disparities and achieving health equity in DFW and beyond,” she said.
The certificate opens career opportunities in public health related projects, non-profits, public hospitals, health departments and public education.
“We really seek to train students not only in ideas and concepts,” she said. “But we seek to train students in skills, things they can actually do to make a difference, things they can actually do to elevate health in their community.”
