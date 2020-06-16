UTA Juneteenth Facebook live event aims to honor the past, reflect on the future of Black community

The School of Social Work, the Center for African American Studies, and Multicultural Affairs will host a Facebook live event to celebrate Juneteenth at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Pamela Hill, School of Social Work adjunct professor and Center for African American Studies faculty affiliate, will present the history of Juneteenth and discuss race and current events.
Hill said in an email that Juneteenth is considered freedom day for Black folks and is celebrated in many ways including parades, family and community gatherings, speakers, dinners and parties.
On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas received word of the emancipation proclamation, which Abraham Lincoln signed into effect Jan. 1, 1863. Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston with the news of freedom, but Hill said it wasn't until the 13th Amendment was passed on Dec. 6, 1865, that they were declared free.
“Juneteenth is a time to honor our African ancestors and to reflect on our future — to work towards rebuilding a strong unity among Black people,” she said.
