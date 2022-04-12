UTA introduces Center for Rural Health and Nursing

The College of Nursing and Health Innovation opened the Center for Rural Health and Nursing to increase education for nurses working in rural communities and enhance health care access in those areas.
After acquiring $4 million in state funding last fall, CONHI was able to expand its academic offerings and community partners, said Elizabeth Merwin, CONHI dean and professor and the center’s executive director.
CONHI repurposed space in Pickard Hall to serve as the center, Merwin said. It was equipped with workstations, a conference table and office space for new staff.
The center aims to work with existing rural health agencies, health care systems and health providers, like doctors’ offices or hospitals, and place students in working and learning positions, she said.
Rural communities suffer many health disparities compared to their urban counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In contrast to urban areas, rural ones suffer from lack of resources, Merwin said. A rural community may not have a hospital or clinic, causing patients to travel long distances, which can pose a barrier in immediate care situations.
“When there’s a very bad automobile accident in a rural area, and it takes however long it takes to get to the nearest hospital, there’s a period of time when the person cannot get the level of hospital care that would be optimal,” she said.
The distance between patients and care facilities often requires people to miss work for routine checkups, Merwin said. Higher unemployment and a lack of health insurance in some rural areas add an additional barrier for people seeking care.
“If you think about your preventative care, like your mammograms for breast cancer – if you don’t have money, you don’t have insurance, you’re not getting those preventative-type treatments,” said Elanda Douglas, CONHI clinical assistant professor.
Rural communities also struggle with limited internet availability, which prevents access to online health services, said Aspen Drude, Center for Rural Health and Nursing manager.
Compared to those in urban areas, rural health centers are not as publicly funded, Drude said.
CONHI assistant professor Jessica Smith said systematic issues, usually relating to financial difficulties, have led to almost 20 hospital closures across Texas in the last decade, which can be problematic for areas where there’s only one facility.
To combat these challenges, CONHI plans to develop courses in rural health and nursing that will be available for nursing students and those from other majors, Merwin said.
The dichotomy between rural and urban areas extends beyond patients’ access to health care and into the challenges facing rural health care professionals.
There is a financial discrepancy between urban and rural nursing salaries, Douglas said. She had friends who lived in rural communities and would get a hotel together to work weekends in the city.
At times, they would rent an apartment, split the cost, take turns staying in it and make more money than they would in a rural hospital, she said.
Rural areas need more well-rounded nurses, Douglas said. They’re required to hone their abilities in multiple areas because patients may have to wait to see a specialist.
Experience or assessment skills have to be on another, sometimes higher, level, she said.
“I can’t transfer you to the ICU within three minutes, or five minutes, or twenty minutes. It might be an hour. I might need to know how to stabilize that patient that’s bleeding out,” she said.
Rural nurses likely have to be competent in certain procedures, including sepsis and stroke protocols, which are normally specialties for particular nurses in urban settings, she said.
What sets this type of nursing apart is that nurses can cross-train and work in close-knit environments and a community-based care model while adding to their repertoire of skills, Smith said.
“Perhaps what we find is when students do practicums or have some kind of field experience in a rural area, some of them decide this is a great way of life,” Merwin said.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.