UTA international students discuss experiencing, overcoming culture shock

UTA alumnus Barath Sankar, international student from Chennai, India, experienced culture shock for the first time on the second day he arrived in the U.S. after not holding the door open for the person coming in the opposite direction.
“Someone told me, ‘Hey, don’t be rude, you hold the door for someone,’” Sankar said.
He didn’t process it right away as his ears were still not used to hearing American accents. But a few minutes later, he realized what the person was saying.
Sankar is one of the many international students at UTA who has experienced culture shock after relocating to the U.S. People tend to experience culture shock when they move to a new country where the culture and lifestyle are different from their own, and they experience disorientation. Dealing with culture shock takes time. Below are some ways to hasten, if not, ease that transition.
Adam Sichta, UTA director of Global Engagement, said one of the common culture shocks international students face is the language barrier.
“Maybe they have studied English most of their life, but they haven’t had the opportunity to speak with somebody from the United States,” Sichta said. “So they’re surprised by accents or how quickly people talk.”
Another challenge for international students is getting accustomed to the U.S. higher education system.
The U.S. higher education system is learner-centered, meaning students are asked to participate in class by giving presentations and doing group work, he said. Whereas many international students come from teacher-centered education systems such as in China and India where teachers impart the knowledge and students apply them on exams. It may take awhile for some to adjust to that during their first semesters, he said.
Sichta advises international students to be open with professors, take advantage of their office hours, study their syllabus and understand how they will be evaluated.
Besides academia and immigration status, the two main concerns international students have, there are also trivial things that no one teaches. These are just as important and practical on a daily basis, and Sankar had to learn by himself.
During his first days in the U.S., Sankar didn’t know how to use automatic bathroom napkin dispensers. And it took him a few weeks to figure it out by observing how others dry their hands.
“There’s no one I could ask,” he said. “These are small things you wouldn’t want to ask anybody.”
He eventually figured it out. But during those few weeks that he didn’t, he used his jeans as a drying cloth.
“You’re going to feel like an alien, that’s for sure,” said Dung Nguyen, a computer science sophomore and international student. “Because you are from outside. And you’re going to feel a bit embarrassed. But it’s OK, we have to learn this.”
Nguyen faced similar challenges with daily tasks after relocating to the U.S. from Hanoi, Vietnam.
He felt embarrassed when he didn’t know how to use the gas pump at gas stations because in Vietnam, gas station workers do that for drivers, he said.
A piece of advice Nguyen offers to international students is to tip whenever they are dining at a restaurant.
He understands international students want to save money by not giving tips, but waiters and waitresses earn a sizable portion of their incomes from tipping, he said.
Sankar advises international students to get out of their apartments and attend more events. Making friends and staying occupied would help with homesickness more than staying in their apartments, he said.
Many international students come from countries and cultures where talking about mental health is a taboo and a source of shame, Sichta said. So they don’t take advantage of the available resources at UTA that could be beneficial.
“Cultural adjustment is a process,” he said. “Be kind to yourself. Understand that there’s things you’re going to enjoy, and then there’s going to be moments that you struggle.”
Apart from learning the American way of life, it’s also important that international students share and educate the local community about who they are and where they’re from, he said.
“There’s definitely a lot of good that can come from helping people understand more about the rest of the world,” he said. “That’s really important, especially these days, that we develop that mutual understanding.”
