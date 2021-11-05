UTA interim President Teik Lim withdraws from University of Memphis presidential search

Interim President Teik Lim withdrew from the University of Memphis’ presidential search Friday prior to its board of trustees’ executive committee meeting to determine a recommendation for its university president.
Lim was announced as one of three presidential finalists earlier this week. He met with the board of trustees Thursday before he withdrew Friday morning. In an email to The Shorthorn, he said he discussed it with his family and formally withdrew from the search through a letter sent to Carol Roberts, the presidential committee chairperson for the University of Memphis.
The University of Memphis’ board of trustees executive committee endorsed Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Auburn University, as president, while also acknowledging the other two candidates’ strengths and experiences during its executive committee meeting Friday.
Lim is currently the UTA interim president. The UT System appointed him in May 2020 after pausing the presidential search due to COVID-19. He also teaches mechanical and aerospace engineering at UTA.
During Friday’s meeting, Roberts said Lim’s leadership as UTA’s interim president was impressive. She cited his guidance of the university through the pandemic and the February winter storm.
David Kemme, board of trustees executive committee member, said Lim is perceptive and a quick learner who knows his strengths and weaknesses.
Lim shows an incredible awareness on diversity, equity and inclusion, Kemme said.
“With respect to government relations, this is a self-acknowledged weakness of his and [Lim] will have to work hard on that aspect,” he said.
During Lim's meeting with the board of trustees Thursday, he said although he is new to a presidential position, having served only 18 months, he still has the energy and drive to continue succeeding at the University of Memphis.
“Even someone who was the president for 18 years may not see all these challenges at the same time,” he said. “I think I’m prepared for this position.”
The University of Memphis’ position as the main school in its area was attractive for Lim, he said. He compared the university to UTA, which has many institutions surrounding it.
Following the University of Memphis’ board of trustees’ executive committee meeting, UT System Chancellor James Milliken updated the UTA community about its presidential search that resumed in July. He did not mention Lim or whether he is a candidate for the permanent UTA president position.
The System has received about 100 candidate applications from individuals nationwide for the university president position, according to the email. Approximately one-third of the applicants are female, and 40% are from underrepresented groups.
The search advisory committee will soon review the applications and make recommendations on individuals to interview. The plan is to finalize the interviews within the next two months and make recommendations to the UT System Board of Regents, Milliken said.
The Board of Regents would then meet with the top candidates and announce a sole finalist, according to the email. A 21-day period would follow before any action may be taken.
There are currently no additional dates on UTA’s presidential search timeline. But individuals can continue to submit comments and nominations here.
UTA presidential search advisory committee members declined to comment.
